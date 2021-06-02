124-year-old Jammu and Kashmir Woman Receives 1st Jab of Coronavirus Vaccine:

124-year-old Rehtee Begum from Shrakwara Block Wagoora in Baramulla gets her first COVID-19 vaccine jab as part of the door to door vaccination campaign: Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/yjPk78Q4fX — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

