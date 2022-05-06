Reliance Industries has reported a 22.5 percent rise in Q4 net profit. The Mukesh Ambani-led company has become the 1st Indian company to hit $100 billion revenue in a year.

Reliance Industries reports 22.5 pc rise in Q4 net profit; becomes 1st Indian company to hit $100 bn revenue in a year — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2022

