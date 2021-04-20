Remdesivir is advised for hospitalised patients who are moderately sick and receiving oxygen. It is to be given for a total period of 5 days only and within the first 10 days of illness, Says ICMR.
𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗. @MoHFW_INDIA @DeptHealthRes @PIB_India #IndiaFightsCorona #COVID19India #COVIDSecondWaveInIndia pic.twitter.com/WEbePc8aKP
