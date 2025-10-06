OnePlus announced that the highly anticipated OxygenOS 16 launch will occur on October 16, 2025, in India. The company teased the event with an image featuring the tagline "Intelligently Yours," hinting at advanced AI enhancements. OxygenOS 16 is expected to bring smarter features, improved performance, and a fluid user experience to OnePlus devices. However, specific details about supported models and their rollout timeline are yet to be announced. The OnePlus 15, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, is expected to come with the same Android 16-based OS. Moto G06 Power Launch on October 7 in India With 6.88-inch Display With Gorilla Glass 3 Protection; Check Expected Price, Confirmed Specifications and Features.

OxygenOS 16 Launch Announced, Coming on October 16, 2025

Smarter than you think. Yours to experience from October 16. #OxygenOS16 pic.twitter.com/bKAGDV0BQS — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 6, 2025

