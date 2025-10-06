OxygenOS 16 is confirmed to launch in India on October 16, 2025; however, the company has yet to announce the names of the devices that will receive it. According to a tipster, the upcoming Android 16-based operating system will be rolled out to the following models: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, and OnePlus 11R. In addition, the OxygenOS 16 update will be available for the OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Pad 2, and OnePlus Pad 3. OxygenOS 16 Release Confirmed: OnePlus To Launch Android 16-Based Operating System on October 16, 2025 With AI-Powered Features.

OxygenOS 16 Update Eligible Devices List Tipped

List of eligible devices that'll get OxygenOS 16 (Android 16) : ✅ OnePlus 11, 11R ✅ OnePlus 12, 12R ✅ OnePlus 13, 13R, 13S ✅ OnePlus Nord 3 ✅ OnePlus Nord 4 , Nord CE 4 Nord CE 4 lite ✅ OnePlus Nord 5 , Nord CE 5 ✅ OnePlus Open ✅ OnePlus Pad 2 , Pad 3 Oct 16 launch ✅ — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)