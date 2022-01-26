China's ambassador to Inida Sun Weidong on Wednesday greeted Indians on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day. Weidong in a tweet said, "On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India, wishing India enjoy prosperity, and may Indian friends live in happiness. #RepublicDay2022." India is celebrating its 73rd republic Day today.

Here Is The Tweet By Sun Weidong:

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India, wishing India enjoy prosperity, and may Indian friends live in happiness. #RepublicDay2022 — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) January 26, 2022

