On the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day, the Beating Retreat ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar. Video shared by news agency ANI, gave glimpses of the event that is celebrated with much enthusiasm and nationalistic fervour. Visuals showed army officials marching at the border. The beating retreat ceremony, a military ceremony dating to the 17th century holds historical importance, and will culminate in the Republic Day celebrations at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on January 29. This year's Republic Day parade witnessed historic moment as over 100 women artists led the parade in Delhi, while several all-women contingents proudly marched down the Kartavya Path, showcasing the strength of 'Nari Shakti'. Republic Day 2024 Greeting: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on India's 75th Gantantra Diwas.

Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border:

VIDEO | Beating retreat ceremony underway at the Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar on occasion of the 75th Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/P5nzG1NWYV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2024

Army Personnel March at Border:

#WATCH | Beating retreat ceremony held at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on #RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/EwAcL0C8xe — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

