New Delhi, January 26: India commemorates its 74th Republic Day today, January 26. To mark India's 74th Republic Day, a traditional parade is being held at at Kartavya Path in Delhi, showcasing the country's historical heritage and military might. President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day Parade 2023. Shramyogis involved in construction of Central Vista, Kartvya Path, New Parliament Building, milk, vegetable vendors, and street vendors are among special invitees. The Prasar Bharti News Service (PBNS) is hosting special live streaming on dignitaries on the dais during the Republic Day Parade 2023. Watch PBNS's special live coverage on dignitaries on the dais during the Republic Day Parade 2023 below. Republic Day 2023: From Preamble to Its Adoption, All You Need To Know About the Constitution of India on the Day That Celebrates Its Enactment.

Republic Day 2023: Live Streaming on Dignitaries on Dias During Parade

India 74th Republic Day Parade Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)