Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unfurled the National Flag at his official residence in Mumbai on the occasion of 74th Republic Day, Earlier, Shinde took to social media to greet the citizens of the state on Republic Day. Republic Day 2023: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hoists National Flag in Jaipur (See Pics).

Check Tweet:

#RepublicDay2023 | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde unfurls the National Flag at his official residence in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/msMHekuTzh — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

