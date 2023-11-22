Retiring Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker of the Allahabad High Court has accused former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra of Harassment, stating, "The then CJI, Dipak Misra, showered on me some extra affection for the reasons still not known to me, which entailed my transfer to Allahabad HC, where I assumed my office on October 3, 2018. My transfer order seems to have been issued with an ill intention to harass me." Speaking at his farewell function, Justice Diwaker acknowledged the unexpected turn of events and praised the support from fellow judges and the legal community in Allahabad. Notably, he thanked the current Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, for rectifying the perceived injustice, highlighting that the recommendation for his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court came from the Collegium headed by CJI Chandrachud. HC on Live-In Relationship: Allahabad High Court Calls Live-In Relationships 'Time Pass', Says It Lacks Stability and Sincerity While Denying Police Protection to Inter-Faith Couple.

Retiring Chief Justice Accuses Former CJI of Ill-Intentioned Transfer

WATCH: “Collegium under Former CJI Dipak Misra transferred me from Chhattisgarh HC to Allahabad HC with an ill intention to harass me” says outgoing Allahabad HC Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker on the day of his retirement. pic.twitter.com/dhFUIqEuke — Law Today (@LawTodayLive) November 22, 2023

My transfer to Allahabad High Court by CJI Dipak Misra Collegium was ill-intended to harass me: Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker Read story here: https://t.co/4s26v7mCv7 pic.twitter.com/vg2a6otem8 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 22, 2023

