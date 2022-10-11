Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that the rhino, who was hit by a speeding truck in the Haldibari Animal Corridor is fine and doing good. Sharing the drone video of the rhino, Assam CM wrote, "An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning. Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross." Video: Vehicle Mauls Rhino on Road in Assam’s Haldibari; Driver Fined, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Condemns Incident.

Drone Video of the Rhino:

An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning. Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross. pic.twitter.com/utgKwhUPXh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 11, 2022

Rhino Hit by Truck:

Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor. pic.twitter.com/z2aOPKgHsx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2022

