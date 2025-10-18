In a shocking robbery in Bengaluru’s Girinagar on September 13, two women, Usha and Varalakshmi, were attacked by bike-borne assailants while returning from a Ganesh festival event. The robbers, identified as Praveen and Yogananda, threatened them with a machete. When Varalakshmi resisted, one of the men brutally severed two of her fingers and snatched her gold chain. Usha was also forced to hand over her jewellery. The duo fled with around 55 grams of gold, worth Rs 7 lakh. The entire attack was caught on CCTV, sparking public outrage. Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a manhunt. One of the accused has since been arrested, while efforts to nab the second are ongoing. The incident has raised serious concerns about public safety in the city. Robbery Caught on Camera in Muzaffarpur: Armed Gang Loots Jewellery Store in Broad Daylight, Escapes on Bikes; Video Surfaces.

Woman’s Fingers Chopped Off in Brutal INR 7 Lakh Gold Robbery

On camera: Two men on a bike wielding machetes rob women in Bengaluru, chop off two fingers and snatch their gold chain. Arrested after a month, police have now recovered 74g of gold and the weapons.https://t.co/ymRnB0fF5t pic.twitter.com/ElKFdlFKH2 — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 18, 2025

