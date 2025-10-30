A shocking incident at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak has sparked outrage after women sanitation workers alleged that their supervisors asked them to send photos to “verify” their menstrual periods instead of approving leave. The incident occurred last Sunday, when all sanitation staff were called to work despite it being their weekly off due to Haryana Governor Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh’s visit. Three women sought leave citing menstrual discomfort, but their supervisor allegedly refused and ordered them to provide photographic “proof,” claiming it was a directive from higher authorities. The women said they were forced to send photos of their used sanitary pads but were still denied leave, leading to protests on campus. The Scheduled Castes Commission later intervened, and the university suspended two supervisors, forwarding the case to police and the internal committee for investigation. MDU Registrar KK Gupta confirmed the suspensions and promised strict action. The women have also filed a formal complaint at PGIMS police station in Rohtak. ‘I Tried To Cover My Chest’: Woman Alleges Blinkit Delivery Agent Touched Her Inappropriately, Shares Video; Mumbai Police Responds.

MDU Women Sanitation Workers Forced to Send Photos to Prove Periods

यूनिवर्सिटी में देर से आईं महिलाएं तो सुपरवाइजर ने मांगे पीरियड्स के सबूत ◆ महिला स्टाफ से पीरियड्स का सबूत मांगा, सैनिटरी पैड का फोटो माँगा ◆ मामला Haryana के Rohtak में स्थित Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) का#ViralStory | Haryana Women Periods pic.twitter.com/rZCTN009je — News24 (@news24tvchannel) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of News24 TV Channel), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

