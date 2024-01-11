In a tragic incident, a youth was beaten to death with a metal bucket for trying to intervene in a fight in Uttarakhand's Roorkee. The terrifying video of the assault has surfaced on social media. The video shows a youth thrashing the victim with the bucket on a busy road as bystanders watch. The accused was identified as Abhishek, while the deceased was named Aakash. According to the reports, Aakash was intervening in a fight between his friend and Abhishek. However, things got ugly when Abhishek started beating Aakash. Uttarakhand Shocker: ARTO Official Abuses, Assaults Cop Inside Office Premises in Haridwar, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Youth Beaten to Death With Metal Bucket

रुड़की में अंडे की ठेली लगाने वाले आकाश की बाल्टी से पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। अभिषेक नामक आरोपी गिरफ्तार है। आकाश के दोस्त की लड़ाई हो गई थी। वो बीच-बचाव कराने पहुंच गया। इस पर हमलावर ने आकाश को ही पीटना शुरू कर दिया। भीड़ तमाशा देखती रही। एक रिक्शेवाले ने आकर रोका, तब तक देर… pic.twitter.com/Ag0pU6odl0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 11, 2024

