A personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved an elderly man from getting crushed under a moving express train. The incident took place at Dadar station in Mumbai. The elderly man had fallen off the moving train. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of the incident.

सेवा और सुरक्षा को प्रतिबद्ध RPF: दादर, मुंबई में चलती ट्रेन से पैर फिसलने के कारण एक बुजुर्ग को RPF कर्मचारी ने अपनी सतर्कता से ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बचाया। मुझे RPF के कर्मचारियों पर गर्व है जिनके त्वरित एक्शन ने एक अमूल्य जीवन को बचाया। pic.twitter.com/NQszTZds1R — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 24, 2021

