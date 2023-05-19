Reserve Bank of India has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect though banknotes in Rs 2000 denomination will continue to be legal tender. The notes will continue to be legal tender till September 30, says the Reserve Bank of India. The apex bank has said that the exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations can be made upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023. The RBI has instructed all banks to provide deposit and/or exchange facilities for Rs 2,000 banknotes until September 30, 2023. How To Exchange Rs 2000 Notes? Know How To Deposit Rs 2000 Currency Notes in Banks, Amount Limit and Deadline.

