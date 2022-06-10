Indian Rupee on Friday depreciated by 8 paise to fall to record low of 77.82 against US dollar in early trade. Indian Rupee opened on weak note at 77.81 against the American dollar, then lost ground to all-time low of 77.82 after registering a fall of 8 paise from the last close.

Rupee falls 8 paise to record low of 77.82 against US dollar in early trade — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2022

