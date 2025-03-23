A massive pillar collapsed on the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun highway in Saharanpur district, trapping several workers beneath the debris. The incident occurred on Sunday, prompting an immediate rescue operation by local authorities and disaster response teams. Officials have rushed to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance. The exact number of casualties remains unknown, and efforts are underway to rescue those trapped. Further details on the cause of the collapse and the extent of the damage are awaited. Ghaziabad Wall Collapse: 1 Killed, Another Injured After Wall of Under-Construction Building Falls in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Delhi-Dehradun Highway Pillar Collapse

A huge pillar fell on the under-construction #Delhi-#Dehradun highway in Saharanpur district, several workers reported trapped, rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/FBM7aS92da — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 23, 2025

