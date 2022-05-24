The Saket court on Tuesday reserved its order and listed the hearing for June 9 with regards to an appeal regarding the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli, Delhi. Earlier, the petitioners told Saket Court that the Quwwat-Ul-Islam Masjid situated in Qutub Minar complex was built in place of temple complex.

Check tweet:

Saket Court says - list for June 9th, for order on an appeal regarding the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli, Delhi. Order reserved. — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

