Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called the Sakinaka rape case incident a "disgrace to humanity". He assured strict punishment to the accused. The CM also ordered a fast track trial in the case. Thackeray tweeted, "The heinous crime that took place in Saki Naka is a disgrace to humanity. The case will be tried on fast track & the culprit will be severely punished, ensuring justice to the woman who lost her life due to this dreadful crime. Officials are directed to speed up investigation."

Tweet By Uddhav Thackeray:

The 30-year old woman raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The victim, who sustained serious injuries because of a rod put in her private parts, was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. The incident took place on Friday. The accused was arrested by the Mumbai police.

