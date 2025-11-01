A bizarre incident from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral after a simple “salam” turned into a violent street brawl. The chaos unfolded in a locality under the Kotwali police station area when a man named Firoz allegedly kept greeting his married neighbour with repeated “salam.” The woman ignored him at first, but when he continued, she objected, triggering a heated argument. Within minutes, tempers flared and both sides gathered with sticks and rods, leading to a brutal fight. According to the woman’s family, Firoz attacked them with a lathi, injuring the woman, her young daughter and two relatives. All four were rushed to the district hospital in serious condition. Locals said Firoz is known to be a police informer. The incident created panic in the area as residents rushed to intervene. Police confirmed the injuries and said an investigation is underway, promising strict legal action. Bengaluru Shocker: Light Switch Dispute Turns Deadly as Man Kills Colleague With Dumbbell, Surrenders To Police.

Man Repeatedly Says ‘Salam’ To Married Woman, Fight Erupts

यूपी के बागपत में एक मामूली सी बात ने ऐसा बवंडर खड़ा किया कि पूरा मोहल्ला दहशत में आ गया. दरअसल, कोतवाली क्षेत्र के एक मोहल्ले में पड़ोसी युवक विवाहित महिला को बार-बार सलाम कर रहा था. इसी बात को लेकर विवाद हो गया, जो देखते ही देखते हिंसक हो बैठा. लाठी-डंडे लेकर दोनों पक्ष… pic.twitter.com/B4MAEapB6G — AajTak (@aajtak) November 1, 2025

Probe Underway

इस सम्बन्ध में थाना कोतवाली बागपत पर घायलों का मेडिकल कराया गया है। अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) November 1, 2025

