The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has approved an increase in salaries and allowances for Members of Parliament (MPs) and former MPs. Under the revised structure, MPs' monthly salaries have been raised from INR 1,00,000 to INR 1,24,000. Additionally, their daily allowance has been increased from INR 2,000 to INR 2,500. Former MPs will also benefit from the hike, with their monthly pension rising from INR 25,000 to INR 31,000. The decision aims to adjust for inflation and provide better financial support to serving and retired lawmakers. 8th Pay Commission: Govt Employees May Not Get Salary Hike Despite Fitment Factor Rising to 2.86; Know Why.

