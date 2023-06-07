During the re-investigation in the Salma Sultana missing case, several new facts have emerged. We have received input that it is suspected that her body might be buried alongside Darri-Korba road. We are verifying this information, said the police in a recent statement. A missing person report of news anchor Sultana was filed in PS Kusmunda of Korba district in 2018. Pakistani News Anchor Mureed Abbas Shot Dead Outside Karachi Cafe.

Police Re-Investigates Salma Sultana Disappearance

