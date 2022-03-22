According to the sources, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav likely to resign from Lok Sabha membership on March 22.

Meanwhile, on March 21, SP chief attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying it is ranked among the worst states in the country under the Niti Aayog's Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to resign from Lok Sabha membership today: Sources In the recently held Uttar Pradesh elections, he was elected as an MLA from the Karhal seat. pic.twitter.com/6ARrBpG9Ga — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)