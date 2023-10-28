Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra turned into a furnace as an accident involving a truck led to a massive fire. A video of the Samruddhi Expressway Accident surfaced on social media that showed huge flames and clouds of black smoke rising from the burning truck. The accident occurred between 6 and 6:30 on Saturday, October 28, near Donad village of Karanja in Washim district. Preliminary information is being received that the truck driver fell asleep after hitting the divider, and the truck caught fire. The truck was gutted in the fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Samruddhi Expressway Accident: Dadaji Bhuse Meets Injured People After 12 Killed, 23 Others Injured in Road Accident on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway (Watch Video).

Samruddhi Expressway Accident

Watch: Truck erupts in flames in Maharashtra's Washim, filmed by passers-by. No loss of life was reported in the incident.#Maharashtra #Viral #ViralVideo #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/IGeQzA5Ndj — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)