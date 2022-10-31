31 October marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel which is also celebrated as National Unity Day every year. He was the first Deputy Prime Minister of India and the first Home Minister of India. On the occasion, the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Om Birla, and other politicians paid tributes to Iron Man of India.

President Murmu Paid Tributes:

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Patel Chowk, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/73UkyGmPQp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2022

Vice President Dhankhar Tweeted:

Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar paying floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Patel Chowk in New Delhi today. #SardarPatel #RashtriyaEktaDivas @rashtrapatibhvn @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/EVvpPx5Bbu — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 31, 2022

PM Narendra Modi Paid Tributes:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, Gujarat on the occasion of the birth anniversary of #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/3QjMwjUCEX — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Rahul Gandhi Remembered Sardar Patel:

Om Birla Tweeted:

