Political parties and leaders on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Sarojini Naidu who is popularly known as "Nightingale of India" on her death anniversary. Naidu was a social activist and was an inspiring woman who did several things to bring change in society that still inspires many people. She was the first woman to hold the office of Governor (Governor of United Provinces) in the Dominion of India.

See Tweets:

Hailed as the ‘Nightingale of India’ for her brilliant poetry, Sarojini Naidu was also a brave freedom fighter, who devoted her life to the National movement. On her death anniversary, we pay a billion tributes to our former President & first woman Governor of an Indian state. pic.twitter.com/hZikGrJDdB — Congress (@INCIndia) March 2, 2022

Remembering renowned freedom fighter & distinguished poet 'Nightingale of India' Sarojini Naidu ji on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/3tL5M9UiJ0 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 1, 2022

Remembering the Nightingale of India and Indian Independence activist Sarojini Naidu Ji on her Punya Tithi. pic.twitter.com/b8jaDEC1up — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) March 2, 2022

Tribute to the Poet, Educationist, Orator and Freedom Fighter #SarojiniNaidu who strived tirelessly for women empowerment, civil rights and India's struggle for independence. #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/x693PCcqwj — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) March 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)