A lot has been said about the much-talked-about crane and the man who saved it, Mohammad Arif. He is constantly making headlines, first for rescuing the bird, then letting the bird stay with him, and now when forest officials are interrogating him for saving the bird. While the government officials have taken the bird from Arif to Kanpur Zoo, Samajwadi supremo Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the ruling government for not keeping the bird in parks, instead decorating it with artificial birds. The bird is also sad ever since it has been separated from Arif. It ate after 40 hours and not eating much. Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government After Crane Bird Been Taken Away From ‘Friend’ Arif Goes Missing in UP.

SP Chief Takes Dig At BJP

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)