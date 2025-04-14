In a major step towards seamless travel and decongested highways, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday announced that a new satellite-based toll collection policy will be introduced across the country within the next 15 days. Under this system, vehicles will no longer be required to stop at toll plazas. Instead, toll charges will be automatically deducted based on satellite imaging, using advanced tracking technology. This move is aimed at eliminating long queues, saving fuel, and reducing travel time on national highways. Gadkari said the new policy is part of the government’s efforts to modernize India’s road infrastructure and improve user experience. “Vehicles will be tracked through satellite and the toll will be deducted directly from the bank account linked with the vehicle,” he explained.
Satellite-Based Toll System to Launch in 15 Days
