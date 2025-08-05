Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik (Satya Pal Malik) passed away today, August 5, at 79. KS Rana, his personal secretary, confirmed the news of his death. Rana said that Satyapal Malik passed away at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after a prolonged illness. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said that former governor Satyapal Malik passed away at 1.10 PM today. Notably, Satyapal Malik passed away on August 5, which also happens to be the day when Article 370 was abrogated six years ago. Article 370 was scrapped when Malik was the governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Satyapal Malik Health Update: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Says ‘Condition Very Serious’ Day After Revealing That He Is Suffering From Kidney Problems.

Former Jammy and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Passes Away in Delhi

Satyapal Malik Dies at 79

