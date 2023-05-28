Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to VD Savarkar on the occasion of Savarkar Jayanti in the New Parliament Building. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Sansad Bhavan and dedicated t to the nation. Ahead of the inauguration, the PM also felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes. PM Narendra Modi Unveils Plaque; Dedicates New Parliament Building to Nation (Watch Video).

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Veer Savarkar

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to VD Savarkar on the occasion of Savarkar Jayanti in the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/CTy8fIPzUG — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

