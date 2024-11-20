The Supreme Court today, November 20, quashed a criminal case against a man who was accused of repeatedly raping a woman on the false pretext of marriage. The top court said that the non-materialization of a consensual relationship into marriage cannot be given a criminal colour. "A mere breakup of a relationship between a consenting couple cannot result in initiation of criminal proceedings. What was a consensual relationship between the parties at the initial stages cannot be given a colour of criminality when the said relationship does not fructify into a marital relationship," the Supreme Court bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice N Kotiswar Singh said. The woman, in her 2019 complaint, alleged that the appellant had sexually exploited her under the false promise of marriage and forcibly engaged in sexual relations with her. She also claimed that the appellant had threatened her to keep engaging in physical relations; otherwise, he would harm her family. SC on Wife’s Rights During Divorce Proceedings: Wife Entitled To Enjoy Same Amenities As in Matrimonial Period During Pendency of Divorce Petition, Says Supreme Court.

Consensual Relationship Between Parties Cannot Be Given a Colour of Criminality, Says SC

Mere Breakup Of Relationship Between Consenting Couple Cannot Result In Criminal Proceedings : Supreme Court | @mittal_mtn https://t.co/8QmnozngqN — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)