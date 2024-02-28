The Supreme Court recently said that the State cannot deprive the citizen of using the land for years and then paying compensation to show graciousness. The apex court observed while hearing a contempt petition filed against the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) in respect of the Supreme Court's Order passed in May 2023. "Though, the Right to Property is no more a Fundamental Right, still it is recognized as a Constitutional Right under Article 300A of the Constitution of India. Depriving a citizen of his Constitutional Right to use the land for 20 years and then showing graciousness by paying the compensation and beating drums that the State has been gracious, in our view, is unacceptable," the court said. It further stated that the state is not doing charity by paying compensation to the citizens for the acquisition of land. SC on ED Summons: Enforcement Directorate Can Summon Any Person; Those Summoned Are Expected To Respect and Respond, Says Supreme Court.

SC on Land Acquisition

Recently, the Supreme Court held that the State cannot deprive the citizen of using the land for years and then paying compensation to show graciousness. Read more: https://t.co/hTsxHxnXO7#SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/y9zV3TE6mA — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)