The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Monday sent Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Crime Investigation Bureau (CBI) remand till March 4. The CBI arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning on Sunday. Manish Sisodia Arrested: CBI Seeks 5-Day Custody of Delhi Deputy CM, He Claims No Evidence Against Him in Excise Policy Scam Case.

Manish Sisodia Sent To CBI Remand:

