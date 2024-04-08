A video depicting the aftermath of an alleged altercation between Seema Haider and Sachin Meena has gone viral. The video, which purportedly shows Seema Haider with apparent injuries, has led to claims of a violent encounter between the two. Meanwhile, Seema Haider's legal representative, AP Singh, has released a statement regarding the viral video, alleging that it has been artificially manipulated using AI technology by Pakistani YouTubers. The edited deepfake video purportedly shows Seema being struck, with Sachin as the aggressor. Singh's accusation points to an attempt by the YouTubers to represent Seema Haider's condition in India falsely and to depict Sachin as the perpetrator of violence. Seema Haider Pregnant? Good News on New Year's Day as Pakistan Woman Expecting Child With Sachin Meena, Says Report.

Seema Haider Beaten by Husband Sachin?

Sachin Thrashed Seema Haider?

Seema's Lawyer Says Its Deepfake Video

UP : नोएडा पुलिस ने सीमा हैदर से बातचीत करने के बाद इस Video को AI जेनरेटेड (डीप फेक) बताया है। सीमा हैदर ने कहा कि उनके साथ कोई मारपीट नहीं हुई। दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया में सीमा–सचिन के बीच मारपीट की खबरें वायरल हो रही थीं। pic.twitter.com/OF65qYhDWM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 8, 2024

