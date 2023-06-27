The Delhi Airport has introduced a self-baggage drop facility at Terminal-3. In an official statement, DIAL, the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi said that the two-fold process will help to save approximately 15 to 20 mins of wait time for passengers during check-in. The self-baggage drop machine will be able to process the check-in luggage of three passengers per minute. A video of the self-baggage drop facility at Terminal-3 of Delhi Airport has also gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility is likely to help reduce the waiting time for passengers at the airport. Delhi Airport Flight Operations Disrupted as Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR, Advisory Issued for Flyers.

DIAL Introduces Self Baggage Drop Facility at Delhi Airport

.@DelhiAirport introduces Self-baggage drop facility at Terminal-3. The two-fold process will save approx. 15-20 mins of wait time for passengers during check-in. Each Self-baggage drop machine will be able to process check-in luggage of three passengers per minute.… pic.twitter.com/1RscnJtOoh — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)