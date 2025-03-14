A shocking video capturing a chain-reaction crash at a traffic signal has gone viral on social media. The footage, recorded on a biker's helmet camera, shows a speeding Honda Xpulse ramming into a scooter carrying a man and a woman, causing them to fall. Their scooter, still in motion, crashes into a parked car, narrowly missing a pedestrian. The impact also sends the Xpulse riders tumbling into another scooter on the extreme left, causing two more people to fall. In total, six individuals hit the road due to the reckless speeding. The viral clip, shared with the caption “A Series of Crashes!”, highlights the dangers of rash driving, though the exact location and date remain unclear. BMW Accident on Mumbai Coastal Road: High-Speed Luxury Car Crashes Onto Side Rails, Crash Video Surfaces.

Speeding Bike Sparks Multi-Vehicle Collision at Traffic Signal

A Series Of Crashes! Here is a video which shows how reckless driving causes accidents and how innocent people suffer! Don't Miss The End & Don't Be Like This Guy!@Oggy_F pic.twitter.com/s6pGCWMy98 — MotorOctane (@MotorOctane) March 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)