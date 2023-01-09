Several locals got jobs at the project resulting in their improved financial conditions.Around 1600 people bought bikes. Company has set up training academy where they're imparting different kinds of training.They also collaborated with Govt ITI: S Gupta, Asst Collector, Etapalli pic.twitter.com/YZMqKLDEjN— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)