In a shocking incident from Levai village in Janjgir-Champa district, Chhattisgarh, government primary school headmistress Heera Porte, 45, was found drunk during school hours, sparking anger among villagers and online users. A viral video showed her tripping, falling on a table with her feet on it, mumbling incoherently in Hindi and English, and even carrying bread in her pocket. When a villager confronted her saying, “Sharaab pee kar pade ho school mein… acche lagta hai?” (does it look nice being drunk in school premises?), Porte bizarrely replied, “Thank you.” Parents and locals revealed she had been attending school inebriated for days, hampering education of 45 students. Complaints had been ignored earlier. Collector Janmejay Mahobe ordered an immediate probe, which confirmed the allegations. On September 20, Porte was suspended, with her headquarters shifted to Baloda BEO’s office. A show-cause notice was also issued to education officials for negligence. ‘Yeh School Mera Hai, Kuch Bola to 12 Baja Doongi’: Woman Teacher Arrives ‘Drunk’ at Government Primary School in Madhya Pradesh; Suspended (Watch Video).

Drunk Headmistress Found at School in Janjgir-Champa’s Levai Village

If you want to ruin a country, destroy its education system! This is the cost of sacrificing merit for the sake of Reservation and social justice. The downfall is already here! pic.twitter.com/KktTIaZC3l — Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) September 24, 2025

