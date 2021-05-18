Sharad Pawar has requested to roll back fertilizers prices to ensure relief for farmers.

The second wave of #COVID19 Pandemic has impacted heavily on our people, devastating their every means of livelihood. The farming community is reeling under one of the worst ever crisis and their issues need to be addressed immediately.@DVSadanandGowda @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/IHw0pBhpIJ — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 18, 2021

