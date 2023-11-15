On Tuesday, November 14, the Kerala High Court ordered the food safety authorities to instruct eateries in the state to display the exact time when food is prepared. The decision was made as part of measures to ensure that no more deaths are caused by consuming spoilt Shawarmas (meat-based wraps) in Kerala. The high court bench also called for measures to be taken to make the public aware that it is necessary to consume such food within safe timelines. Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order while hearing a petition filed by a mother who sought compensation for the death of her 16-year-old daughter, who passed away in 2022 after consuming a shawarma. Kerala High Court Amends Norms for Designation of ‘Senior’ Advocates.

Shawarma Death in Kerala

Death after eating Shawarma: Kerala High Court asks eateries to display exact date, time of preparation of food on packaging report by @SaraSusanJiji https://t.co/ai8HNLGJtA — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)