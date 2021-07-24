Cops quizzed Shilpa Shetty recently in a case related to husband Raj Kundra who is in police custody till July 27. Shilpa Shetty said her husband was innocent and clarified she wasn't aware of the content of the HotShots app. She further said erotica is different from porn and said to police that her husband was never involved in creating porn content and is innocent.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Below:

Shilpa Shetty said that she wasn't aware of the exact content of HotShots. She claimed that she has nothing to do with HotShots. She mentioned that erotica is different from porn & her husband Raj Kundra wasn't involved in producing porn content: Mumbai Police Sources (File pic) pic.twitter.com/zNJSdzD4U7 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

