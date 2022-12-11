The leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections this year, the Congress party won an absolute majority, securing 40 seats, which is six more than the required number of 34 seats in the 68-member House. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu To Take Oath As Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri As Deputy CM Today

