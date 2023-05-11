The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the formation of the Eknath Shinde government with the support of BJP, as Uddhav Thackeray resigned without facing floor test. In July, when Shinde sought a trust vote on the floor of the state legislative assembly, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine got the support of 164 out of a total of 288 MLAs. The ruling alliance easily crossed the halfway mark of 145. Delhi Government vs Lieutenant Governor Case Verdict: Big Win for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court Says AAP Govt Has Power Over All Services Except Police, Public Order and Land.

Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena Case

#BREAKING Supreme Court refuses to interfere with the formation of #EknathShinde government with the support of BJP, as #UddhavThackeray resigned without facing floor test.#SupremeCourt — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 11, 2023

