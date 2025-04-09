A sudden power surge wreaked havoc in Karnataka’s Yadgir district on Tuesday, April 8, leading to fires and damaging nearly 100 homes. The power surge led to a massive short circuit, which occurred in the Jallibenchi village on Tuesday evening at around 6 PM. It is reported that a strong storm and gusty winds brought down the main power lines, which led to a massive short circuit in Jallibenchi village. The sudden power surge in Jallibenchi also triggered panic in the village, as fires broke out in several homes. A terrifying video of the incident has also surfaced online. The viral video shows sparks erupting from an electricity pole. It is also reported that the flames led to electrical appliances exploding and catching fire as thick smoke filled the air. Several villagers also sustained injuries amid the chaos; however, no casualties were reported. Karnataka Shocker: Class 1 Student Loses Vision Completely After Getting Struck by Stick Thrown by Govt School Teacher.

Electrical Outage Sparks Fire and Damages Home in Karnataka

