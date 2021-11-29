Twitter's chief technology officer (CTO), Parag Agrawal, is due to replace Jack Dorsey as Chief executive officer (CEO). Reacting to the news, Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Twitter to congratulate Parag. Calling it a big day, she said she is proud of him.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/PxRBGQ29q4 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 29, 2021

