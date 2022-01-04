Padma Shree awardee Sindutai Sapkal died on Tuesday in Pune. The 74-year-old renowned social worker breathed her last at the Galaxy Care Hospital at around 8:10 pm. She suffered a heart attack. Sindhutai was admitted to the hospital almost a month ago. Sindhutai ran ran an orphanage named Sanmati Bal Niketan Sanstha in Pune.

Sindhutai Sapkal Dies:

