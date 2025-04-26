Recently, the Andhra Pradesh High Court said that a marital cruelty case under Section 498a of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will not stand against the sisters-in-law of a woman, merely on allegations that they taunted the married woman for not being able to conceive a child. The high court bench of Justice Harinath N observed while quashing criminal charges filed under Section 498a IPC and the Dowry Prohibition Act against two women who were accused of making such taunts against their brother's wife. The Andhra Pradesh High Court also took note of arguments that after the complainant-woman's marriage, the sisters-in-law had stayed away from her marital home. As per the details of the case, the only allegation against the sisters-in-law was that they used to taunt the complainant for not being able to conceive a child whenever they came down for a visit. However, the court said that these allegations are not enough to sustain a criminal case. 'A Few Taunts Here and There Is a Part of Everyday Life', Says Supreme Court While Quashing Section 498A IPC Case Against Woman's Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law.

HC Quashes Criminal Charges Against Woman's Sisters-In-Law

Sisters-in-law taunting woman for not conceiving child is not cruelty: Andhra Pradesh High Court "Taunting on the ground of not being able to conceive cannot be taken as sufficient grounds for continuation of proceedings against (the sisters-in-law) under Section 498A, IPC," the… pic.twitter.com/oKlU7O3CJd — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)