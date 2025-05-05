A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Hyderabad sparked controversy after mistakenly shouting "Jai Ho Pakistan" during a protest at Charminar against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the BJP leader can be heard chanting "Jai Ho Pakistan". After realising his mistake, he quickly corrected himself. The protest, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, called for the expulsion of Pakistani nationals residing in Hyderabad. Rakesh Tikait Attacked: BKU Calls Emergency Panchayat After Farmer Leader ‘Heckled’ at Protest Rally Against Pahalgam Terror Attack in Muzaffarnagar.

Hyderabad BJP Leader Chants ‘Jai Ho Pakistan’

