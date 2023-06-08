Union Minister Smriti Irani takes at dig at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki dukan' remark asking, "When you talk about Mohabbat, does that include the killing of Sikhs, kidnapping of women in Rajasthan, denouncing the Hindu way of life, and partnering with those who want to bring India to a standstill?" She went on to say, "When you talk about Mohabbat, does that Mohabbat compels you to go seek outside intervention against your own democracy?"Rahul Gandhi in San Francisco: The Way Muslims Are Feeling Attacked in India, Sikhs, Christians, Dalits and Tribals Have Similar Feelings, Says Congress Leader (Watch Video).

Smriti Irani Takes Jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' Remark

